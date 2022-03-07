DERBY – Jimmie Parsons, age 85, loving father and grandfather, passed away March 2, 2022. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 7, and funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Jimmie was involved in the development of many community projects including the Derby Senior Center and Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jimmie Parsons' name to Glen Carr House, 1433 N. Hamilton Dr., Derby, KS 67037.
