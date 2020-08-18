DERBY – Jesse Farel Lessley, 83, was born September 30, 1936, in Sallisaw, Okla., and passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He is to be buried alongside his parents in Sallisaw, Okla., at Akins Cemetery at a later date when it is safe for loved ones to gather for a graveside service. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com

