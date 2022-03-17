DERBY – Jerry Wayne Calvert, 83, passed from this life on March 15, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Smith Mortuary in Derby. In Nancy’s honor, a memorial is established with the American Cancer Society.
Born Dec. 4, 1938, in Optima, Okla., he was the son of Preston Pearl and Naoma Ruth (Wheeler) Calvert.
Jerry attended college at Panhandle University. He was married to Nancy Alice Farmer in 1958. After working as a high school speech and English teacher, he was called to the ministry in 1968. He attended St. Paul’s School of Theology, earning his Masters of Divinity in 1972. From 1972 to 1981, he served in the Kansas West Conference. He transferred to the Oklahoma Conference from 1981 to 1997, then back to the Kansas West Conference in 1997, until his retirement in 2003.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy in 2009; by his parents; and by his brother Don “Bucky” Calvert.
He is survived by his children, Jerry Mark (Tammy) Calvert, Patti Calvert, Richard (Twila) Calvert; his sister Nadine (Clayton) Goff; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
