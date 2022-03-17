Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Rain and wind. Low 34F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 34F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.