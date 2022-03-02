DERBY – Jerry Devore, age 78, passed away in his home on Monday, Feb. 28. The recitation of the rosary will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark in Derby, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.
Jerry was born in Winfield, Kan., and grew up the second of six children in Oxford, Kan. His early years were filled with hard work, music and sports. He was fortunate to play football at Ark City Junior College and Northwestern University in Alva, Okla. He taught and coached in many small Kansas towns, including South Haven where he met his future wife. Together they raised three wonderful children.
Jerry went to work at Boeing in 1978, retired from there after 25 years but continued to work as a real estate agent alongside his wife for another 10 years. He was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church as a cantor and member of the choir. He also started and led a guitar group for 30 plus years.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Frances Devore; his brothers Donald, Cliff, and Kent.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary; sisters, Mary (Maurice) Lee of Douglass, Kan., and Denicia (Steve) Turner of Broken Arrow, Okla.; children David (Erika) of Lawrence, Kan., Chris (Julie) of Wichita, Kan., and Pam (Brian) Dyer of Derby; nine grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church building fund or the Alzheimer's Association.
