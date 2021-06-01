Jerry Beamer of Lago Vista, Texas, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021, at the age of 77.
Jerry was born in Larned, Kan., where he grew up and attended high school. Jerry served in the Navy during the Vietnam war and was a plank owner on the aircraft carrier USS America where he served as an aircraft mechanic. In 1976, Jerry graduated with a BBA in Accounting from Friends University.
After the navy, Jerry and Sue settled down in Derby, Kan., to raise their family. Jerry spent most of his career at Berry Companies as Vice President of Finance. Jerry was avid fisherman, handyman and was active in his kids’ and grandkids’ activities. As Jerry moved into semi-retirement, he and Sue moved to Lago Vista, Texas, to be closer to their children and five grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his wife Sue; daughter Betsy; and son Michael.
