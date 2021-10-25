DERBY – Jerry Allen Manning, 67, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. Memorial service: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Interment will be at Oberlin Cemetery.
Jerry was born Sept. 29, 1954, to Kenneth H. Manning and NoraBell (Holliday) Manning in Oberlin, Kan. Jerry was a lifelong Kansan and graduated from DCHS in 1972. He joined the United States Navy, proudly serving for four years.
Following the Navy, Jerry and his wife moved to Wichita where Jerry began a career as an IT analyst with Boeing Computer Services, retiring from Boeing after 36 years of service.
Jerry was a lifelong athlete and loved participating in sports such as football, baseball, softball, and golf, and spent many summers coaching summer baseball. Jerry’s true passion was his family and he loved nothing better than being a husband to his wife, a father to his children and “Papa” to his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Harold Manning; siblings, Tom and Pam Manning, father-in-law, Don Roe; sister-in-law, Jolene Fortin.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol Manning; son, Chad Manning (Tracy); daughter, Melissa Manning (Josh); grandchildren, Connor and Everley; mother, NoraBell Manning; mother-in-law, Ardis Roe; siblings, Patty Gore, Linda Manning, Judy Epp (Rich), Jerry Fortin, Larry Roe (Peggy), Donna Spresser (Robert); and numerous other loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to I AM ALS, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave. NW #14135, Washington, DC, 20044 or online at https://iamals.org/give/.
