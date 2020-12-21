Jennifer E. Simmons (Toombs), 62, passed to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Wichita.
A graveside service was held on Dec. 9 at the Rose Hill Friends Cemetery in Rose Hill.
Jenny was born in Wichita on March 21, 1958, to Tom and Margaret Toombs (Wolf). She graduated from Derby High School in 1976. She married David Simmons of Rose Hill on June 9, 1979. She worked for Via Christi hospitals in various positions from 1976 until 2017. Jenny had many passions, including her children, dogs, horses, sewing and crafts. She wished for all people to know the peace that comes with knowing Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her father, Tom Toombs and father-in-law, Keith Simmons.
Jenny is survived by her husband David Simmons, her children Megan (Sam) McMillin, Molly Simmons and Jacob (Becky) Simmons; her mother, Margaret Toombs; her siblings Jon (Bonnie) Toombs, Jan (Dave) Wesley, and Jeff Toombs; her mother-in-law, Marjorie Simmons, her brothers-in-law Brian (Rhonda) Simmons and Greg (Karen) Simmons; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Rose Hill Friends Church (P.O. Box 431, Rose Hill, KS 67133).
