HAYSVILLE – Jeffery A. Thompson, 57, Spirit employee, passed away September 15, 2020.
No service.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his father, Jack and brother, Scott.
Survivors: his wife Julie; children Brandy and Bryce; his mother, Rocxy Thompson. He will be deeply missed by his aunts and uncles, wife, Julie’s family, her parents, Don and Marijo Bland and her brothers, Matthew & Mike Bland.
A memorial has been established with The Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.
