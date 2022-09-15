Jeanette Iris Faust, longtime resident of Derby, Kan. (1954-2014) and recent resident of Lawrence, Kan. (2014-2022) passed away on Sept. 12, 2022. A memorial service, followed by a reception, will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Warren McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, Kan.
A visitation will be held at Smith Mortuary in Derby from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Family burial will take place at El Paso Cemetery in Derby following the visitation.
Iris was born Nov. 8, 1927, to Floyd and Estella Buell at the family home on their farm located in Delaware County, Ohio. She shared fond memories of her happy and hard-working farm family upbringing. As a young woman she left the farm and moved to nearby Columbus, Ohio, to work for Borden’s Dairy. While in Columbus she met her future husband, Tom Faust, at a square dance. They were married on Sept. 3, 1948.
Iris and her husband moved from Columbus to Wichita, Kan., in 1949 and to Derby in 1954. They raised their three children in Derby and were very active in the Derby Friends Church. Together they founded the Derby Junior Wrestling Club in 1968 and jointly managed the growth of this program in Derby for the next 12 years. Their efforts positively influenced the lives of many young athletes and provided the foundation for five state championship wrestling teams at Derby High School.
Tom and Iris spent the winter months of their early retirement years as “snow birds” in south Texas where they enjoyed socializing with several lifelong friends as well as making new friends in “the valley.”
In 2014 Iris moved from her home of 60 years in Derby to Lawrence to be near family. She met many wonderful people while living at Chipperfield and Meadowlark, and through the Lawrence Welcome Club. She enjoyed making new friends while playing dominoes, various card games and Mahjong.
This move also allowed her to be a part of her great-grandchildren’s lives, watching them participate in sports, and teaching them euchre and Mahjong. Iris also enjoyed snuggling and watching the smallest ones grow from infants to toddlers, to attending school. Her family and friends will miss many things about her, including her delicious zucchini bread and peanut brittle which she made every Christmas season.
Iris was preceded in death by husband of 51 years, Thomas Faust; parents Floyd and Estella Buell; four siblings: Delman, Hugh, and Kenneth Buell, and Muriel Buell Fling.
Iris is survived by son Byron (Debbie) Faust of Slidell, La.; daughter Lynn (Phil) Beets of Lawrence; and son Lew (Audrey) Faust of Manhattan, Kan.; seven grandchildren: Amy (Doug) Loveland, Andrew (Kim) Beets, Whitney (Eric) Knight, Kelsey (Dan) Uchiyama, Alycia (Michael) Barrow, Bradley Faust, Kayla Faust; nine great-grandchildren: sister-in-law Beverly Smith; and several wonderful nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Derby Wrestling Club Tom and Iris Faust Scholarship Fund, care of The Derby Community Foundation, 946 N. Buckner St., Derby, KS 67037, or the Derby Senior Center, care of Smith Mortuary, Derby, Kan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.