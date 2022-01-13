DERBY – Jean Qualls, age 80, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, Kan.
A funeral service to honor the life of Jean was held Thursday, Jan. 13 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, Kan., with burial at Geneva Cemetery in Colony, Kan.
Iva Jean Lorraine Settlemyer was born on April 18, 1941, in northern Allen County, Kan., on her family farm. She graduated from Colony High School and after formal training she worked as a lab technician at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kan.
In 1965, at the age of 24, she married Larry Qualls in Derby, Kan., and they began their life together. In 1970, their family moved west to Liberal, Kan. As a confident homemaker, she lovingly took care of her family and home as Larry led several business ventures throughout the years. In 1983, Jean and Larry became business owners of the town grocery store, Larry’s Jack & Jill, as well as the convenience store in Satanta, Kan. In 1998, the family relocated to Garden City, Kan., where they entered the car wash business. They purchased, owned and operated several car washes in southwest Kansas. Jean and Larry enjoyed being proud partners of D&S Car Wash Systems. In 2011, Jean and Larry moved back to south central Kansas and made their home in Derby, Kan.
Jean was a gentle spirit. She loved to laugh and had a lighthearted approach toward life. Even in tough times she was able to keep a positive attitude with her motto “one day at a time.” Jean found joy in gardening, shopping, playing cards, listening to music, watching Western films, spending time with her family and spoiling her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Mary Lou Hadley; and brother Gordon Settlemyer.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry Qualls of Derby; daughters: Joan Parsons of Derby, Donna Merz of Wichita, Stephanie Hull (David) of Derby; 11 grandchildren: Aubrey Fassiotto (Cory), Lucas Whippo, Kyle Merz, Drew Merz, Austin Merz, Briceson Merz, Brittany Hoag (Aaron), Brooke Rinehart (Colby), Bret Hull, Brylee Hull and Brynlan Hull; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Vernon Settlemyer (Ruth); and two sisters, Diana Davidson (Lloyd) and Karen Allen (Glen).
Memorials in honor of Jean are suggested to the American Heart Association or the America Diabetes Association and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
