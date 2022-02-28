Jay Lewis Shrum and his wife “pumpkin” Marni Shrum passed away on Feb 24, 2022. Visitation to the public will be held at Smith’s Family Mortuary in Derby, Kan., on Wednesday, March 2, from 1-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. March 3 at the NewSprings Church, 12200 E. 21st St. N., Wichita. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in Galesburg, Kan., at New Mount Hope Cemetery.
Jay Lewis Shrum was born on March 13, 1965, in Wichita, Kan. He spent his younger years growing up in Derby, Kan., always staying involved in various sports and activities. Jay was a natural athlete, excelling in everything he played. His most notable sporting achievement came in 1996 when he won the Toyota Skills Challenge Golf National Championship, beating out Jon Daly and other top pros. Jay enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing with his late father, Jay Dee. He grew up in the footsteps of his businessman father and did his best to continue the Shrum legacy after Jay Dee’s passing in 2013. Jay always had a knack for having a good time and his fiery spirit was something that couldn’t be duplicated. His contagious smile, booming laugh and untamable attitude are just a few of the things we will miss about Jay. Jay was always proud to speak on his steadfast and unmovable belief in Jesus Christ.
Jay was the father of three daughters and the ”Papa Jay” to 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marni Shrum; father, Jay Dee Shrum, and infant sister, Marci Shrum.
Jay is survived by his mother, Sonya Shrum; daughter and son-in-law, Jon and Amanda Messenger; daughter and son-in-law, Joey and Ashlee Thompson; daughter and son-in-law, Josh and Amber Hamilton; grandchildren, Landon, Brylee, Emelyn, Daric, Jonny, Treyton, Crew, Tatum, Alivia and soon to be born, Camden.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.