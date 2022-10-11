Jarrold G. Roe, born Oct. 18, 1930, passed on Oct 7, 2022. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Derby First Presbyterian Church.
Survived by his wife, Rose D. Roe; daughters Roxann Thompson (John) and Nancy Crowley (Rick); stepdaughters Paula Martin (Steve), Deanna Keely, Devee Farmer (Dave); stepson Scott Keely; two sisters, Phyllis LaSalle (Ralph), and Linda Henry; 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Roe and Nancy C. Roe; daughter, Tawana Roe; one brother; six sisters; one grandson; one granddaughter; and one great-grandchild.
Jerry was a longtime resident of Derby, and owned a business there for almost 50 years. He was on the Volunteer Fire Department for many years and was an active member of the Presbyterian Church.
A memorial has been established with the Presbyterian Church in Derby, Kan.
