DERBY – Jarda Ann (Sexton) Fitzwater, 67, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend lost her long courageous battle with lupus, surrounded by her family and friends on April 29, 2021.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be May 13, 2021, 10:30 am at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 311 S. Buckeye Ave., Abilene, Kan. The Rosary will be held at the funeral home at 5:00 pm on Wednesday. Her final resting place will be Mt. St. Joseph cemetery near Abilene. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be given to the Sisters of St. Joseph Good Neighbor Ministries, or the Mother Mary Ann Clinic and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.