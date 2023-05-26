Janice Kay Glenn, 71, died May 22, 2023, at her home in Hutchinson. She was born July 24, 1951, in Cheshire England on the United States Air Force Burtonwood Base, to Arthur Vincent and Lillian Mae (Roos) Townsend.
Janice graduated from Derby High School in 1969. She worked as a Worker’s Compensation Claim Representative for the state of Ohio for many years before her retirement.
Janice was an animal lover. She enjoyed watching movies, playing bingo and slot machines. In her spare time, she enjoyed any kind of needle work, such as quilting and cross stitching.
In 1992, she married Steve Howard Glenn in Ohio.
Janice is survived by: her mother Lillian Townsend of Hutchinson; siblings John Townsend of Wichita, Charles ‘Chuck’ (Joann) Townsend of Wichita, Karen Townsend and her husband Jim Shannon of Hutchinson; children, Marka Glenn and her partner Bryan Clark, Scharolette (Jim) Huston, Thomas Marmon, all of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, James and Justin Huston, Anthony Marmon and Amelia Roop, all of Columbus, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband Steve and her father, Arthur.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service was held May 27, 2023, at Elliott Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to Hutchinson Animal Shelter, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
