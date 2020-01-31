Janice Farmer, 79, the heart of our family, passed away January 26, 2020.
Memorial 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 525 W. Douglas Ave in Wichita. Gathering 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4 at VanArsdale Funeral Home in Madison, Kan., followed by graveside service.
Jan, after a long career at State Farm Insurance, was more recently known as the Grandma at the Round Barn Ranch in Derby.
She is survived by 1 sister, 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a circle of dear friends and relatives.
Jan's chosen recipient for memorial gifts is Youth Horizons in Wichita, Kan., (316) 262-8293.
