Janet Lynn (Pasta) Miller passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, with her family by her side, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25th at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1062 E. Chet Smith Ave, Derby.
Janet was born on December 22, 1946 in Enid, Okla. Her family moved numerous times as a child, but eventually ended up in El Reno, Okla., where she met, fell in love with, and married Danny in 1966.
She worked at Boeing in Wichita for over 25 years, until she retired in 2006. She loved to write poetry, travel the U.S. by car with Danny, and watch her boys play sports.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Lee Pasta, and sisters, Vicki Irminger and Barbara Davis.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Danny, as well as her three sons: Ryan and wife Cecilia, Steve and wife Salina, and Robby and fiancée Jeanette; brother, Jim Pasta; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.