On October 4, 1942, Janet “Jan” A. Smith was born in Caldwell, Idaho with an unbridled curiosity and zest for life.
Jan was a voracious reader and learner who believed in lifting others. She graduated with a degree in sociology from the College of Idaho where she met her husband. Driven by her caregiving spirit, she was a social worker for the State of Idaho specializing in aid to dependent children and later a private contract social worker affiliated with the Holt Agency. Jan also served as the President of the Idaho Foster and Adoptive Parent Association. She shared her husband’s drive to know what was on the ‘other side of the mountain’, and together they raised their family in various parts of the country. Jan later pursued graduate studies in Cultural Anthropology at Wichita State University. She also worked closely with her husband in their marketing research firm.
Jan believed deeply in commitment which is attested to by the longevity and strength of the relationships with her many friends who helped to define her life. Quick to smile and to laugh, Jan was the epitome of love, loyalty and empathy. No one who knew her will ever forget the spark and spirit she brought into their lives.
She is survived by Kenneth “Ken” Smith, her husband of 57 years, children Michaell Smith and Jennifer Parsells (Arthur), two granddaughters Elizabeth Liberty “Libby” and Charlotte Rose Parsells, two sisters Sandra “Sandy” McConnel (Jerry) and Susan Smith, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Jan passed away on November 14, 2022 at the age of 80.
A memorial service will be held at the Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby, KS at 11:00 A.M. December 6, 2022. The services will be available on facebook.com/derbywoodlawn/. Sign in 2-3 minutes before the scheduled start of 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please make a contribution in Jan’s name to your favorite charity.
