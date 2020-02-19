Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.