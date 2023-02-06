Jamie Lee Lough, 55, adored family member and friend, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. A celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 11, 2023, at GracePoint Church, Wichita. Reception immediately after the service at the Mulvane VFW on K-15.
Jamie Lee Lough was born on July 19, 1967, in Wichita, Kan., to C.J. Lough and Carol Valdois (Lough). He grew up in Mulvane, Kan., spending the first 12 years of his life as a country kid. He loved being outdoors: fishing, riding bikes, playing any sport with the neighborhood kids, and riding horses. At the age of 12, his family moved into Mulvane, and he was very active playing middle school and high school sports, which included baseball, basketball, track, and football. He also played drums in the school band.
After graduating from Mulvane High School in 1985, he worked for Dillons before serving in the Navy from 1988-1992. He served on the USS Midway during the Persian Gulf War. After returning to Wichita, he joined Intrust Bank in their credit card fraud department where he was a dedicated and loved member of their team for 28 years. Many of his coworkers have expressed how he made their days so much more fun! He was always the friendly guy who was always ready to listen.
During this time, he met Diane Schawe and was blessed with twin sons, Casey and Quinton. They were the absolute light of his life! They enjoyed watching Dallas Cowboys football and traveling to Norman, Okla., to watch the Oklahoma Sooners. They were more than father and sons; they were best friends! Jamie did not know a stranger. He spent many summer days at the Indian Hills Swim Club playing sand volleyball, listening to 70’s and 80’s rock on his boom box, and hanging out with his pool family. He also remained close with his many high school friends, and they frequently watched sports, played golf, or enjoyed simply hanging out together. His best friend, Gordie Wayman, stayed faithfully in his life from childhood throughout adulthood. Jamie’s family adored him and will miss his silly, goofy personality and his willingness to drop everything and help with whatever task was needed.
Jamie is preceded in death by his father, C.J. Lough; grandfather, Vernon Valdois; grandmother Winnie Lough. He is survived by his twin sons, Casey Lough and Quinton Lough; mother and stepfather, Carol and Larry Bonewell; stepmother, Beverly Lough; sisters, Kellie Mize and Lori Miller; step-siblings, Todd Bonewell, Greg Bonewell, Amy Golay (Todd), Chad Dikeman (Cassandra) and Darcie Goodjohn (Paul); stepchildren Jason, Easton, and Olivia Schawe, as well as other family members.
A memorial has been established with the American Heart Association, 8918 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.