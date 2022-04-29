DERBY – Jamie D'Anne Sanchez, 56, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, after complications of a bone marrow transplant due to a condition called Myelofibrosis. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. A rosary service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, followed by the funeral at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Derby. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent bethematchfoundation.

