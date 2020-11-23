DERBY – James Thomas Sweeney, 88, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Visitation: Friday, November 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service: 1 p.m., Friday, November 27, both at Smith Family Mortuary, Derby. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery, Derby.
He was preceded in death by wife, Marjorie; son, Marty Sweeney; parents, John and Ruby Sweeney; 6 siblings.
James is survived by children, Tom (Jenny) Sweeney, Carol (Will) Cooper; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214.
