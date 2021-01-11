ROSE HILL – James Robert Christian, 40, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be at Miles Funeral Service in Winfield, Kan., on Monday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. Interment with military committal honors will follow at Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield. A visitation with family will be at the funeral home Sunday, Jan. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.
He graduated from Derby High School in 1998 and went on to enlist in the United States Marine Corps in 2001.
The family requests memorials be made to the James Christian Memorial Fund. Contributions may be made through Miles Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made at www.milesfuneralservice.com.
