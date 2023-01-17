James (Jim) Minson, a Derby real estate and residential construction legacy, passed away Jan. 10, 2023. He was 90 years old. Jim was the owner of English Realty and Minson Construction.
He leaves behind his wife Carolyn; children Jeff (Pat) Minson, Steve (Peggy) Minson, and Mike (Dana) Minson; grandchildren Brittney Nelson, Krysta Cullinane, Kayla Conner, Matthew Minson, Kelsey Stater, Alex Minson, and Zachary Minson; he had 14 great grandchildren.
Jim was born at home in Peck, Kan. to parents Stella M. (English) and Murvil Minson. He met his future wife, Carolyn J. Stutsman, in junior high. They married in 1952 after dating for five years. In 1954 he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Wichita State University, where he also participated in the Army’s ROTC program enabling him to enter the service with a rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He served for two years in post-war Germany as an Army communications officer and was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant.
Jim’s career began as a printer for Jack Prather. He then followed his Uncle Charlie English into the real estate business and ultimately earned a Real Estate Brokers license. After working as a real estate salesman, Jim and his partner, Ray Warren, purchased English Realty from Charlie.
Along with another partner, Dave Mize, they also went on to become a full service real estate company selling, building, financing, insuring homes, and managing rental homes. They eventually developed land for five housing editions in Derby.
Jim also participated in other construction/development projects in Derby with other partners. The family estimates the construction company built over 150 homes in and around Derby.
Jim built their current home in Derby in 1981. He was proud to name Carolyn Street in Derby after his wife.
Amid the adventures, building, and developing he was helping to build and grow a family. This past year, Jim and Carolyn celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary!
Jim has truly left a legacy in the Derby community throughout the years with all of his business endeavors, time and resources invested, and family - many of whom continue to reside in the area.
