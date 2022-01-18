ROSE HILL – James Michael "Mike" McIntosh, 70, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his residence. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 21 at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
He was born May 30, 1951, to James and Margaret McIntosh in Kansas City, Kan. Mike was an avid sports fan and enjoyed woodworking and loved longarm quilting.
He is survived by Jane McIntosh; two sons, Jay and Marc; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 or the Food Bank.
