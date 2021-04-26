DERBY – James "Jim" E. Bale, 74, passed away April 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Mulvane grad wins national championship as Cowley College mascot
- Zoning change hits road block after neighborhood feedback
- Balloon-launched letters fly 1,000 miles in memory of lost loved ones
- New slide installed at Derby water park
- Derby schools offering free meals this summer
- Letter to the Editor: Long overdue recognition for DHS swim
- Derby students named national champs in STEM contest
- Mulvane steak feed returns for first time since 2019
- Deep roster continues to help DHS girls swimming excel
- Tanglewood Elementary School unveils refreshed mural
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.