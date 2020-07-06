His family announces with great sadness that James Griffin, age 37, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
A graveside service was held July 6 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Derby.
James Standley Griffin was born April 4,1983, in Norman, Okla. to parents Bennett M. Griffin, Sr. and Linda Kay (Wallis) Griffin.
The youngest of four children, James developed a love of sports at an early age. As early as 18 months, he was fascinated by the game of football and would practice his three-point stance. Later he learned how to tackle his brothers and quickly became adept at holding his own in backyard games. James started playing team football as an 8-year-old in the Junior Football League. He continued to play throughout middle school and high school and was proud of his participation in Derby High School’s long-standing football tradition. Following high school, he remained an avid fan of football and other sports. His favorite teams included the Kansas City Chiefs, the KU Jayhawks basketball team, and the Kansas City Royals.
Percussion was a bond James shared with his brothers Bennett and Brian – much to the delight of their parents, and dismay of their sister Katie. Following in his older brothers’ footsteps, James played on the drumline in marching band while in high school and at KU and later used his talent to serve on the praise team for a time at his church.
James enjoyed helping people. After recuperating from an illness, he was inspired to pursue a degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant program at Hutchinson Community College. It was his goal to use his education and personal experience to help others on their road to physical recovery.
Most notably, James will be remembered for his love of family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand or listening ear whenever it was needed. From doing yard work to painting to helping with a move, he graciously assisted his parents, siblings, and others however he could. On numerous occasions, James worked with his father and brothers at company trade shows, contributing his skills and friendly nature to the advantage of the business. As a devoted uncle, he joyfully attended his nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events, dance recitals, and choir concerts, celebrating their accomplishments with pride. Likewise, James was admired by his nieces and nephews, who always looked forward to family gatherings where their Uncle James would be present.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Katherine (Thomas) Wallis, and paternal grandparents, Jefferson and Margaret (Standley) Griffin.
James is survived by parents Bennett M. Griffin, Sr. and Linda Kay (Wallis) Griffin; siblings Bennett M. Griffin, Jr., Brian Griffin (Leesa), and Katie Keener (Robb); as well as seven nieces, four nephews, and two great-nephews (Alycia, Cora, Hannah, Emma, Ava, Josie, Evie; Devon, Marshall, Robbie, Thomas; Raylan and Colt).
Memorial contributions may be sent to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby, KS 67037.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.