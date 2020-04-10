DERBY – James David Coffey, 83, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Visitation: Monday, April 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 14 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery.
He was born October 3, 1936, to Alva James and Itha Coffey in Canton, Okla. He was a prominent business man. He owned many properties around Derby and Mulvane, i.e., rental properties, a laundromat, and office space, including Tiya's Place, named after his loving wife of 53 years.
Jim enlisted in the United States Army in 1956 as a paratrooper. He worked his way up to a commissioned officer, retiring the rank as a Major in 1975. He followed this with a 35-year career with American Family Insurance Company. Jim was dedicated to serving his community. He served on many boards, including the Derby Museum, Rotary, the Derby Foundation, and was a Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus. Jim also knew the importance in supporting the military and their family members. In 2012, Jim donated and dedicated the bronze statue located in Garrett Park to the wives of veterans. He enjoyed playing racketball, and was always up for a competitive game with his sons.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara (Gonzalez) Coffey; son, David Coffey; grandson, Steven Coffey; great-granddaughters, Katie and Marissa; parents; and brothers, Winston, Paul, Bob, and Carl.
James is survived by his sons, James A. (Cindy) Coffey, Mark Coffey, Mike (Carla) Coffey; grandchildren, Cassidy (Brian) White, Eric (Lisa) Hulin, Crystal Hulin, Chelsea (Morgan) Leclair, Taggart Coffey, Logan Coffey, Jessica (Jordan) Wojenski, Whitney (Jack) Diffenbaugh, Hannah Coffey, Sadie Coffey, Luke Coffey, Isaac Coffey, and Heather Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Lincoln White, Jackson White, Oliver Hulin, Ella Hulin, Kennedy Diffenbaugh, Olivia Diffenbaugh, Jerek Wojenski, Genevieve Wojenski, Sam Sullivan, Tyler Dunn, Finn Lee Shaw, Shea and Tristan Coffey; brothers, Richard and Roger Coffey; sister, Joyce Gray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.