DERBY – James D. Cates, 87, passed away Dec. 27, 2020. He was born to Ira and Alma Cates of Alton, Mo. Inurnment has already taken place at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vaccination rollout continues in Derby, throughout state
- Rock Regional cafe takes restaurant-style approach to service
- Derby partnering with county to address Spring Creek erosion
- STAR bond construction gearing up
- Derby schools to stay in person through first half of February
- Rushers represent seventh set of wrestling siblings in last 10 years
- Derby schools report 26 new cases in weekly COVID update
- Three in double figures as Derby cruises past Wichita Heights
- ‘Competitive spirit:’ Longtime Derby volunteer, Special Olympics coach recognized
- Lady Panthers avenge their only loss against Maize
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 15
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.