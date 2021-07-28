In loving memory, Jacques (Jack) Bergman walked through the gates of heaven on Monday, July 19, 2021. He was 90 years young. Celebration of life was observed July 23 at Bennett Funeral Home, Chesterfield, Va.
Jack emigrated from Belgium in 1950 and become a U.S. citizen in 1963. He owned several successful businesses in Derby. After settling in Chesterfield, Va., in 1986, he owned and operated Woodkraft, one of the leading interior finish carpentry companies in the Richmond area.
He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Josette, and his daughter-in-law, Jene.
He is survived by 3 sons: Roger, Chris and wife Melody, Jack and wife Teri, all of Chesterfield, Va. Papa Jack “PJ” had 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Jack is also survived by his only sister Yvette Snowhill, 98, living in Dallas, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you please donate to the Shriners Childrens Hospital.
