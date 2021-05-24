DERBY – Jacquelyn Ruth Mohler, 80, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021. Memorial service: 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 28 at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
She was born Feb. 24, 1941, to Luther and Ruth Wells in Great Bend, Kan.
Jacque was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and caregiver. She enjoyed flower gardening and crafting.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Jacquelyn is survived by her husband of 59 years, Quentin Mohler; daughters, Lori (Jeff) Gillespie and Lisa Charvat; grandchildren, Kayla (Bobby) Louden, Jordan Woolsey, Brittney Gillespie; brother, Ron Wells.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Plane of Mercy c/o Midian Shrine, 130 N. Topeka St., Wichita, KS 67202. (The Plane of Mercy helps to provide transportation to children and their family to Shriner's Hospitals.)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.