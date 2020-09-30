DERBY – Jacqueline Fratangelo, 83, a longtime resident of Derby, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jacqueline was born October 31, 1936, in Pittsburg, Pa., the daughter of Nicholas and Ann Riberich. She was a homemaker.
Jacqueline is survived by her 4 daughters, Della Wilmont, Celeste Smith, Annette Sims, Paula Pitts; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; brothers Bob Riberich and wife Sheila, Ray Riberich and wife Maryann, and Ron Riberich and wife Barbara.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Guido Fratangelo.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218.
