Jacob "Jake" Anthony Mockry, 20, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Celebration of Life: 5 p.m., Wednesday, October 9 at Warren Riverview Park, 321 W. Market, Derby. Dress is casual, especially tie-dye items! Jake's favorite foods will be served. A lantern release will take place at 7:30 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cynthia Gum.
Jacob is survived by his parents, Anthony and Laurie Mockry; siblings, Codie (Cali) Mockry; niece, Ellie Mockry; grandparents, Ron and Jane Mockry; Erta Gum; great-grandmother, Dorothy Puckett; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A memorial has been established with Susan G. Komen For The Cure.
