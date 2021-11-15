DERBY – Jacob A. (Jay) Grubb III, 84, was called home on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Memorial service will be Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Derby Church of the Nazarene, 840 N. Woodlawn Blvd, Derby. A short visitation will be held after the service.
He was born on July 4, 1937, in Lake Charles, La., to Jacob A. Grubb Jr. and Mary Ida Nevins Grubb.
The family moved to Neodesha, Kan., when Jay was 10, and he graduated from Neodesha High School in 1955. He attended Kansas State University for two years and then joined the Navy. He served from 1957 to 1961 at the end of the Korean War with time aboard the USS Bexar. Upon exit from the Navy, Jay attended Pittsburg State University and graduated in 1967 with a BS in Business Administration.
He spent many years as a drug rep for several companies before buying the Village Pancake House in Amarillo, Texas. He moved back to Kansas in 1985 and became a LMHT at the Osawatomie State Hospital.
Jay and Margaret Atkinson were married on July 29, 1989, in Paola, Kan. They were happily married for 32 years before his death.
Jay retired in 2002 from employment with the State of Kansas and spent the next 18 years as a lay minister working in prison ministry. The last eight years he spent with the Working Men of Christ Ministry organization. He was lovingly known as “Big Dog” by the many inmates and parolees that he worked with and mentored.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents; brother Perry and daughter Debbie.
He is survived by his wife Margaret of the home in Derby; daughter Kim (Tracy) Peet of Pampa, Texas; son Justin Bagwell of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren Kyler, Elli, Beckett and Asher; sisters-in-law Martha Hetrick of Charlotte, N.C., Marjorie Wyant of Topeka, Kan.; and Sheri Grubb of Canyon Lake, Texas.
