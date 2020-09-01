WICHITA – Jack L. Willis, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Private family services will be held later.
He was born April 28, 1936, to Jack and Bernice (Strader) Willis in Burbank, Okla. Jack served proudly in the Air Force for 22 years, retiring at McConnell AFB. He worked at Beechcraft for 17 years after retiring. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Marjorie Willis.
Jack is survived by his children: Michelle Belisle, Michael (Sherrie Gross) Willis; grandchildren, Brandon Belisle, Jessica Belisle, Reese Willis, Lisa Willis; great-grandchildren, Jace Farmer, Acie Whittle, Remington Sulin, Harper Sulin; brother, Robert Willis.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Flowers may be sent to Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037.
