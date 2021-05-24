Curtis went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, May 20, 2021. Private family services are being held in Okmulgee, Okla.
He was born December 20, 1956, in Denver City, Texas. He graduated from Derby High School in 1975. He worked at TG&Y and then as a water meter reader for the City of Derby for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack C. Allen DVM, and his brother Steven W. Allen MD.
Survivors include his mother Evelyn Allen; sister Diane Johnson (Douglas); sister-in-law Anne Allen; nieces and nephews Lauren Vela (Jesse), Michael Allen, Justin Johnson (Sara) and Kelsey Kempin (Brian); and five grand-nieces and nephew.
In support of Bethesda Lutheran Communities, memorial donations in honor of Curtis may be sent to Gently Used Resale, 2523 S Seneca, Wichita, KS 67217.
