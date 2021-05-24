Derby, KS (67037)

Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.