Geneva Irene Nuss, age 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, surrounded by family. Irene was also known as an Allison, Stewart, and Kilts.
Visitation: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. and Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, both at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, Derby. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery.
She was born to Charles Fredrick Allison & Edna May Vernon on May 20, 1923, in Sharon, Okla.
Irene is known for her many artistic talents. She was very passionate about family and friends. Being a grandma was one of her proudest accomplishments.
She is preceded in death by her parents, twin brothers, sister (Gwenny Weir), husband (Ownus Kilts and Kenneth Nuss), son (Darrell Stewart), and stepsons (Larry Kilts, Jerry Kilts, and Gary Kilts).
She is survived by sons David (Charlotte) Stewart, Dwane (Asonjia) Stewart, and Joe (Audrey) Kilts; 31 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, 63 great-great grandchildren, seven great-great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials have been established with Victory in the Valley, 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218 or World Organization of China Painters, 2700 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107.
