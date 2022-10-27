DERBY – Ira E. Pray, 93, retired chief engineer at Beech Aircraft, died peacefully at his residence Oct. 23, 2022. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at Faith and Family Church Worship Center, Rose Hill. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Kansas High School Football Scores [Week Eight: Oct. 20-22]
- Fallen Derby hero Wells honored with Derby Athletic Hall of Fame selection
- Derby dominates second half after special teams boost in 49-20 win
- Derby grad named finalist for Queen Alalah XC
- Upcoming Turnpike project near Wichita approved
- Longevity not a problem with Derby police
- Ludwig named Derby Firefighter of the Year
- Musical Offerings owner receives teaching award
- District 82 candidates display clear differences at forum
- Hubbard Arts Center celebrating legendary artist Bob Ross’ 80th birthday
Images
Videos
Commented
- Alma Sue House (1)
- Jarrold G. Roe (1)
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.