DERBY – Ian David Waple, 28, passed away surrounded by his family at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd. in Derby, with funeral following at 2:00 p.m.
He was born to Patrick and Karen (McKee) Waple in Wichita, Kan., on Sep. 21, 1992. He was an amazing son, brother, father, uncle and friend.
Ian was known for being the life of the party because he never met a stranger! The loves of his life were his three beautiful children who will carry him with them every day. They now have a forever guardian angel watching over them. Ian was able to donate his organs to help give numerous people a chance to live another day and he will forever live on through those recipients.
He was preceded in death by his Grandad Charles G. Waple Jr. and his Nanny Teresa K. (Kirby) Waple of Derby.
Ian is survived by his parents Patrick and Karen Waple; brother Jonathan Waple; sister Shaye (Nathan) Hurst; daughters Raelynn Sioux Waple and Aaliyah Rose Waple and son Knox Lee Waple, all of Derby; nephew Gunner Hurst; niece Nora Hurst; and numerous cousins he loved very much.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to GoFundMe.com/f/ians-kids to help establish an education account for each of his three babies.
