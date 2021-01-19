WICHITA – Howard A. Malone, 82, had his last roll call, Jan. 13, 2021.
Due to COVID, there will be a come and go visitation from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Resthaven Mortuary. There will be a private family graveside with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. The family has requested these services to also be livestreamed from Resthaven Mortuary & Resthaven Gardens of Memory Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/.
Howard was a retired SFC U.S. Army, decorated combat veteran of 23 years, two tours of duty in Vietnam, as well as Korea, Germany and several U.S. posts. Member of Lodge 365 Derby, Kan., 32nd Mason and past Commander of the Hospital Van Unit, Median Shrine.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kansas Honor Flight https://
kansashonorflight.org/donate/ or The Midian Shrine Van Unit at Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy c/o Midian Shrines, 130 N. Topeka St., Wichita, KS 67202.
