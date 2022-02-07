DERBY – Homer Dwayne Jennings, 89, passed away Jan. 27, 2022 at home in Derby surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Janet Carolyn Jennings.
A Celebration of Life with be held on Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 or the Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67212.
