TONKAWA, OKLA. – Hilda Lou Lowe, 98, passed away peacefully at her residence on April 13, 2020.
Private family committal was held recently in the Lamont Cemetery. Arrangements were under the kind guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service.
Hilda was born on April 21, 1921, in Cedarvale, Kan., to Neal and Cora (Hess) Sullivan.
She married James Lowe on March 28, 1948. Hilda retired from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kan.
She was preceded in passing by her husband, James Lowe; her parents; three sisters and one brother.
Survivors include her daughter, Luann (Randy) Long of Tonkawa, Okla.; her son, Douglas (Michael) Lowe of Pearland, Texas; three grandsons, Joshua (Sarah) Long of Bartlesville, Okla., Wayne (Andrea) Long of Fairview, Okla., and Daniel Long of Tonkawa; five great-grandchildren.
Remembrances may be shared online at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hilda Lou (Sullivan) Lowe, please visit https://www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com/obituary/Hilda-Lowe/sympathy
