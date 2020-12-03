DERBY – Herschel Thomas Middlebrooks, 83, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
The visitation will take place on Friday, December 4 from 1 to 8 p.m., with family present 6 to 8 p.m. A military funeral will be conducted on Saturday, December 5 at 11 a.m. Both events will be held at Smith Mortuary in Derby, Kan.
He was born in Farmington, Ga., on December 23, 1936, to Thomas Middlebrooks and Lucille Nard. He attended Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Ga. As the editor and president of the newspaper staff, he was also a member of the basketball and tennis teams, and active in the student council as the class president. One evening, he offered a ride to a stranded young lady who became the love of his life, Judith Annette Scott. After he graduated in 1955, he worked at Jefferson Mill until he joined the United States Air Force. He eloped with Judith and they began their life together. Herschel T. worked in telecommunications and earned his X-Ray Technician license while serving his country. Throughout his Air Force career, they would live in Georgia, Michigan, the Philippians, and Oklahoma, and after retirement in July 1979, they would permanently reside in Derby, Kan.
He began his career with NCR in data systems and eventually would retire as supervisor from LSI Logic in 2007. One of his many loves was taking 17+ cruises around the world with Judy. As a devoted husband and father of four children, he adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren where he would often travel to their events ranging from sports, plays, ballet, choir, and orchestra concerts, and even to celebrate as he watched his first grandchild accept a trophy for his part as third baseman, winning the World Series with the Boston Red Sox.
Volunteerism, racial equality, and helping his community were beliefs he strongly held and instilled in his children. He proudly served as a president, secretary and treasurer for the Derby Lions Club. His prized possession was his Melvin Jones Humanitarian award.
Herschel T. and Judy celebrated 61 years of marriage in May of this year.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Charles.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judith Annette Scott; his children (in order of birth), Herschel Thomas Middlebrooks II (Julie), Timothy Wade (Darla), Traci Elizabeth Gurley (Bill) and Tina “Bug” Sorensen (Michael); his 12 grandchildren: Will, Lacey and Mary (Tom and Julie), Ryan, Cody, Cassi, Caden and Timbir (Tim and Darla), Kristin and Kevin (Traci and Bill) and Sydney and Shelby (Tina and Mike); his 2 great-grandchildren, Madison and Makenzie. (Will and Jenny). His remaining family member is his youngest brother, Jerry Middlebrooks and wife, Lorraine.
His children wish for everyone to remember what their father symbolized: respect, devotion, kindness, duty to country, compassion, hard work, family and most of all, love – especially for their mother – his true treasure, Judy.
Donations can be made in his memory to the Derby Lions Club.
We love you, Daddy. We will make you proud and strive to continue your legacy of all that is good in this world. We promise to take care of mom and remind her how much she is loved. Until we meet again. Happy Birthday, Dad. We miss you.♥
