Herman Richard Dolloff, Jr. “Bear” 81, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. He was born July 4, 1941 to Herman and Nada (Wood) Dolloff in Seagraves, Texas.
Richard “Bear” spent his first two years of life residing at the hospital where doctors performed many surgeries on his hands and feet due to damage caused by the umbilical cord prior to his birth. Herman’s family moved to Wichita, Kan. when he was two years old.
Richard “Bear” graduated from Wichita State University where he received his BFA and BAE degrees in 1967. Richard was the head of the Derby Senior High Art Department for 30 years, painted houses along with being a local artist. He worked hard and invested his wisdom and talents into countless lives. Richard is remembered for his honesty, encouragement, incredible talent, and willingness to teach and share his gifts.
Richard “Bear” was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Richard “Dick” Dolloff, Sr, and Nada B (Wood) Dolloff and brothers Lawrence and Howard.
Richard “Bear” is survived by Phyllis Dolloff, and daughters Michelle Martling, Stacy (David) Hutchison, Shelly (Rick) Goscha, Sandy Mackey, and Becky Fanning. Grandchildren, Ashley Parks, Brittney Armbeck, Hailey Greiving, Zachary Hutchison, Cody Pitts, Bayley Krumsick, Brendan Goscha, Callie Goscha, Kelsey Goscha, Christopher Ormiston, Collin Mackey, Rachel Fanning, Ryan Fanning, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at Smith Family Mortuary 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kan. 67037.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dream Center ICT.
