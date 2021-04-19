DERBY – Herbert Jackson Stover Jr., 73, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Medicalodges of Goddard. A memorial service will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, 8552 S. Broadway, Haysville, KS 67060.
