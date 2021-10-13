DERBY – Helen Roberta Parish, age 84, Smith Mortuary hostess and scheduling coordinator, "received her wings" on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
Visitation for Helen will be held from 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby. Come and celebrate a life lived in Christ that made a difference at 11 a.m. Friday, October 15, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb Rd., Wichita.
Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Cherie McCormick; and her parents, Robert and Mildred Smith.
Survivors include her husband, Verdou Parish; son, Eric Parish (Heidi), of Centennial, Colo.; daughter, Rene Burrow (Tim), of Overland Park, Kan.; son-in-law, Darrell McCormick; grandchildren, Meghan Burrow, Ian Burrow (Alexis), Claire-Rene McCormick, Ethan McCormick, Adam Parish and Luke Parish.
A memorial has been established with the Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd., Derby, KS 67037. View tributes and smithfamilymortuaries.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.