DERBY – Helen Louise (Kupka) Fry, 89, passed away on July 19, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. July 22 in the Mulvane Cemetery.
Helen was born March 17, 1933, to Helen and Fred Kupka in Clinton, Okla. She attended Clinton High School and Southwestern State University in Weatherford, Okla. After graduation, she accompanied her father on a business trip to Mulvane, Kan., where she heard of a music teacher opening. She applied and before returning to Clinton, had been offered the job. She met the love of her life, John Fry, who also taught for Mulvane Public Schools. They were married June 1958.
John and Helen raised two sons: Rob Fry and wife Carla of Ponca City, Okla., and Keith Fry and wife Karen of Evanston, Wyo. Helen was grandmother to Kalie Fry of Oklahoma City, Trent Fry of Portland, Ore., and Tucker Gunther and wife Chaya Hillstead Gunther of Las Vegas, Nev.
Helen’s career was a significant focus in her life. She continued teaching music for four years. She moved to sixth grade and remained in that position for 32 years. Over the years, she enjoyed seeing past students in the community. In 1997, she retired from Mulvane Public Schools. In addition to teaching, Helen was the choir director at the First United Methodist Church in Mulvane for 21 years. She was an active choir member of the Woodlawn Church in Derby. She was strong in her faith. One of her favorite memories was a choir trip to London.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John Andrew Fry; parents, Helen and Fred Kupka; and brother, Robert Joe Kupka.
A memorial has been established with the Woodlawn United Methodist Church Choir in Derby.
