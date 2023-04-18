While we are mourning the loss of you, others are rejoicing to meet you again. Helen Fieandt departed for heaven on Monday, April 17th, 2023. Visitation without family present will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 and the service for Helen will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 20, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby.
Helen was born on June 8, 1924 to Daisy and Carley Ticer in Flippin, Ark. It is our hope that those who knew Helen will hold her close in their minds and their hearts during their life's journey. Helen was fiercely independent, compassionate, private and was always kind and thoughtful of others. Helen was a strict follower of the "take one cookie only" rule unless it was a grandchild. She is forever immortalized in all of our memories as we celebrate the unique woman that she was as a wife, mother, sister, daughter, neighbor, and friend. Helen's lifelong focus was on family, giving back and her community.
An incredibly young Helen later met the love of her life, John Fieandt after leaving home at 17 from Wetumka, Oklahoma to work in aircraft in Wichita where she received training to support the war effort. They were wed on May 7th, 1944, and remained married until John's passing on December 1, 1997. Helen also worked for Southwestern Bell and Helen and John owned and operated a small grocery store in Wichita until it closed. After 13 years of marriage, they were delighted to become parents to their daughter, Carla, and later Paula.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John Fieandt, Navy veteran; father, Carley Arvle Ticer; mother, Daisy Doshier Ticer; brothers: Russell Ticer (Billie Jean), Hershell Ticer (Martha) and sister Jane Foster (Virgil).
Helen is survived by her sisters: Gloria Scott (Cliff) and Wanna Hall (Jimmy); daughters: Carla Richey and Paula Page. Helen was blessed with six grandchildren: Aimee High-Jorgenson (Mickey), Kenton Beattie, Brock Swafford II (fiancé Ashlie and children, Jaidyn, and Creed), Shawn Swafford (Miche), Kendal Beattie and Brittan Swafford Brock (Jason). Helen had five great grandchildren: Noah Swafford, Brittlynn Swafford, Ervyn Swafford, Caitlin Jorgenson and Westin Jorgenson.
The family requests that you consider donating to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.
Our loss is immeasurable, but so is the love that Helen left behind.
