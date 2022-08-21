Hazel Lucile (Brashear) Laurie, 101, gained her wings on Aug. 18, 2022, at Medicalodge on Midland, Coffeyville, Kan. Hazel was born on Oct. 11, 1920, at Cedar Vale, Kan., to Earl W. Brashear and Addie M. (Bell) Brashear. She was the oldest child with three siblings, William E. Brashear, Edla Maxine Dale, and Marjorie N. Neer.
She attended schools in the Cedar Vale area and graduated from Cedar Vale High School in 1938. Upon graduation, she spent time with an aunt and uncle in Billings, Mont., worked in Arkansas City, Kan., was employed at Beechcraft, Wichita, Kan., and helped her parents at the Cloverdale Store in Cloverdale, Kan.
It was there that she met a young man from Norwich, Kan., who was visiting his parents at Grenola, Kan. They continued to correspond and he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Prior to his discharge, she went to Elgin, Texas, where they were married on Oct. 10, 1943. After his discharge they returned to Wichita, Kan., and worked for Boeing Aircraft, which was manufacturing the B-29.
At the end of WWII, they moved to Cedar Vale, Kan. On Sept. 26, 1953, Hazel and Loran moved to Derby, Kan., where they made their home for 52 years. When Loran became ill in 2005, they moved to Cherryvale, Kan. In 2011, Hazel moved to Coffeyville, Kan.
Hazel was baptized as a young girl in the Caney River near Hewins, Kan., and thereafter became a member of the First Baptist Church, Cedar Vale, Kan.. She subsequently transferred her membership to the First Baptist Church in Derby, Kan. She was a gracious hostess to many friends and enjoyed cooking home-cooked meals for servicemen at McConnell AFB. She also enjoyed working in the church, sewing, playing cards, fishing, hunting and traveling. She had visited 46 states of the United States. She had been a snowbird for 29 years, traveling to Arizona and Texas.
Hazel is survived by her sister, Marjorie N. Neer, Coffeyville, Kan.; daughter, Lorene Richardson (Cohen) Coffeyville; daughter-in-law, Judy Laurie, Russell, Kan.; granddaughter, Angela Wyan (Don) of Salina, Kan.; grandsons, Peter Laurie (Stacy), of Russell, and Doug Montalvo (Penny), Troy, Texas.; granddaughters-in-law, Amy M. Richardson, Tulsa, Okla.; and Erin Laurie, Ottawa, Kan.; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-granddaughters; and numerous nephews and nieces. She appreciated the love and kindness of her extended family, Neil and Kay Frihart and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Hazel was predeceased by her parents; husband, Loran C. Laurie; infant son, George Earl Laurie; son, Ramon Lee Laurie; grandsons, Allen Cohen Richardson and Reece Allen Laurie; a great-great-grandson, Miles Allen Laurie; brother, William E. Brashear; and sister, Edla Maxine Dale.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Cedar Vale Cemetery in Cedar Vale, Kan. The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel, 2405 Woodland Ave., Coffeyville, Kan.
Memorials may be made payable to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Oklahoma in memory of Allen Cohen Richardson; or LOH Fire Department, Ottawa, Kan., in memory of Reece Allen Laurie. Memorials may be sent in care of Ford-Wulf-Bruns Funeral Home, 2405 Woodland Ave., Coffeyville, KS 67337. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory visit www.fordwulfbrunschapel.com.
