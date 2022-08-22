DERBY – Harvey J. Scott, “Ole Harv” passed away Jan. 22, 2022, at the age of 76. Family is hosting a Celebration of Life Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2-4 p.m. at Derby Golf & Country Club in the Upstairs Banquet Room.
