DERBY – Harry C. Stater, 96, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.
He was born February 11, 1923, in Mt. Vernon, Miss.
He retired from Boeing in 1985 after 30 years of service. Harry served in the Army Air Corps during WWII from 1943-1945.
A B24 Ball Turret Gunner, he flew 23 missions over Europe. He continued to serve his country through the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion in Derby.
Visitation: Monday, November 4, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary, Derby.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane M. Stater in 1973.
Harry is survived by his five children: Larry Stater, Marilyn Gillihan, Carolyn Redford (Ron), Steve Stater (Tami), John Stater (Gina); 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Memorials have been established with Veterans of Foreign Wars or the American Legion, 101 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS 67037.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.